Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$66.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PD. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.63.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

PD opened at C$55.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$738.37 million and a P/E ratio of -4.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$17.00 and a 12 month high of C$62.26.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The firm had revenue of C$201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$207.50 million.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.