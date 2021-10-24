Premier Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,584,000 after purchasing an additional 51,086 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $133.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.36. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $88.99 and a 52-week high of $137.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

