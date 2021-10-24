Premier Asset Management LLC Has $481,000 Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,730 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,340,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,455,000 after purchasing an additional 168,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,486,000 after purchasing an additional 725,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,499,000 after purchasing an additional 59,405 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 884,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,731,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 31,921.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 843,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,440,000 after purchasing an additional 840,498 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $57.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.55%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

