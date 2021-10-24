Premier Asset Management LLC Has $840,000 Position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of DBV Technologies worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,695,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 46.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 490,072 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 22.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,328,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 241,909 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $970,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DBVT shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $5.52 on Friday. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $607.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of ($1.49) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

