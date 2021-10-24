Premier Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,314,000 after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 33.2% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 104,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 26,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 46.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 464,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,890,000 after acquiring an additional 146,492 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 10.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $527,274.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average of $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.20 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

