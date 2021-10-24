Premier Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 96.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $1,256,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.4% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 98.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $414.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.22. The company has a market cap of $139.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $420.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.