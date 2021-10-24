Premier Asset Management LLC Purchases 441 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,801 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 54,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $72.09 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $131.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.41%.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. National Bankshares upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.16.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

