Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$136.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$127.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$141.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Premium Brands stock opened at C$134.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$93.70 and a 1 year high of C$136.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$132.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$126.74.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. Research analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 5.6000002 earnings per share for the current year.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

