Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 75.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVR stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $915.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 100.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

