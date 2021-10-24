ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 455 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UIS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unisys by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Unisys during the second quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Unisys by 123.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Unisys by 573.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Unisys by 176.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unisys alerts:

UIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

UIS opened at $25.15 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.11%. The business had revenue of $517.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Unisys’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,832.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.