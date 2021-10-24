ProShare Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 37,106 Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 37,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,279,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,356,000 after buying an additional 3,831,383 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,502,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,109,000 after buying an additional 2,340,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,689,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,060,000 after buying an additional 3,152,503 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,471,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,656,000 after buying an additional 447,510 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,085,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,211,000 after buying an additional 830,834 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 22.58%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.