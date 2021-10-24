ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

CG stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $55.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.76 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In related news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $234,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $90,820,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,152,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,929,792 shares of company stock valued at $532,749,616 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.