ProShare Advisors LLC Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Zogenix by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.28.

Shares of Zogenix stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. Zogenix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. On average, analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Zogenix Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

