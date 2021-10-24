ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 21,167 Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth $478,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 900.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,259,000 after buying an additional 2,844,440 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth $342,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 34.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sydney Carey sold 7,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $167,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $35,499.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,809 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $17.05 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -14.33.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

