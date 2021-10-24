ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,621 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NYMT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

Shares of NYMT opened at $4.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.93. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

