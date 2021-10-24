Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will announce $280.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $283.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $273.50 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $293.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $280.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Shares of NYSE:PB traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.96. The stock had a trading volume of 215,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,772. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.00. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 32,619.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,087,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,610 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,372,000 after purchasing an additional 491,612 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,715,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,007,000 after purchasing an additional 472,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,946,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,162,000 after purchasing an additional 405,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 554,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,835,000 after purchasing an additional 333,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

