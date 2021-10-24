Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) will report $13.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.16 billion. Prudential Financial posted sales of $13.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year sales of $54.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.83 billion to $54.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $53.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.44 billion to $54.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,386. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $60.39 and a 12-month high of $114.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,259,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

