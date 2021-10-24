Prudential PLC Lowers Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 256,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after acquiring an additional 31,249 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $140.14 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.03.

