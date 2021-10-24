Prudential PLC Lowers Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Prudential PLC lessened its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 66.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.30.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $146.49 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $160.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.