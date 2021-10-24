Prudential PLC Makes New Investment in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,087 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Open Text by 194.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Open Text by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 777,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,085,000 after purchasing an additional 62,695 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Open Text by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 14.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 1,392.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 35,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

OTEX opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Open Text had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $893.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2209 dividend. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

