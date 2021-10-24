Prudential PLC Purchases New Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,827 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 19.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 14.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,420,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,535,000 after acquiring an additional 182,830 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,682 shares of company stock worth $28,479,664 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.91.

CDNS opened at $166.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.93 and a 12 month high of $168.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.