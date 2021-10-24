Prudential PLC Takes $657,000 Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKYY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,176,000 after purchasing an additional 129,293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,335,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 66,934.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 76,975 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,109,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,579,000 after purchasing an additional 65,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 61,924 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $114.90 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.