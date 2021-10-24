Prudential PLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. Prudential PLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI France ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,517,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 24,391 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the first quarter worth $3,896,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the first quarter worth $1,185,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWQ opened at $38.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.07.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

