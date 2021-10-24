PutinCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $214.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 24th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $290,142.16 and $214.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,019.87 or 0.99974614 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00056036 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00049988 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.05 or 0.00671816 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001657 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004234 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

