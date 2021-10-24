Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71.

Shares of IBKR opened at $74.48 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.31.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 19.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,056,606.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,213,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,687,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,731,292.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,010,878 shares of company stock worth $65,427,135. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

