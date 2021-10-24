Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Northern Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

NTRS stock opened at $125.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $76.20 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $135,059,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3,941.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,637,000 after acquiring an additional 443,988 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $34,227,766,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9,739.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,257,000 after acquiring an additional 397,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 153.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,867,000 after acquiring an additional 355,700 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

