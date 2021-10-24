Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.19.

MMP stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $33.95 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.038 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 28,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

