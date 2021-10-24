Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Lowered by Piper Sandler

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.02. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MKTX. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $513.00.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $415.43 on Friday. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $396.17 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 34,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 76,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

