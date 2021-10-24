Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WGO. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

NYSE WGO opened at $67.30 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.08.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

