Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for SEI Investments Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for SEI Investments in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $64.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $64.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 19.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $1,155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,582,000 after acquiring an additional 14,681 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SEI Investments by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,239,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.