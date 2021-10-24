Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Cut by National Bank Financial (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

CNI has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $135.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $136.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.4% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.2% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $19,796,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.4977 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

