Qtum Price Reaches $12.91 (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $12.91 or 0.00021181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $1.28 billion and $192.59 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,839,450 coins and its circulating supply is 98,805,647 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

