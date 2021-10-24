Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $384,000 Stock Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,579 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZYME opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.99. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $59.03. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zymeworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

