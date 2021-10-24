Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $5,694,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 70.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $45,240,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $392,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $713,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,299 shares in the company, valued at $163,987.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC opened at $70.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.46. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $76.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

