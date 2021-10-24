Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 3,306 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $33,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,132.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,250 shares of company stock worth $201,723 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBAI. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

