Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.500-$13.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.45 billion-$10.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY21 guidance to $13.50-13.90 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.30.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $146.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

