Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) will report $30.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full-year sales of $102.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.20 million to $104.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $132.12 million, with estimates ranging from $128.10 million to $139.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million.

QIPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QIPT stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 21,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

