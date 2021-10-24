Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,293 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Quotient were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient alerts:

QTNT stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $281.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. Quotient Limited has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Quotient had a negative net margin of 246.74% and a negative return on equity of 6,699.81%. The company had revenue of $9.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quotient Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Quotient Profile

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.