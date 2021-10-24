Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) PT Raised to $26.00 at HC Wainwright

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $950.05 million, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.91. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million. On average, analysts predict that Radius Health will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Radius Health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Radius Health by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Radius Health by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Radius Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Radius Health by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

