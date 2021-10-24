Ramin Sayar Sells 3,800 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $65,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $66,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Ramin Sayar sold 21,472 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $384,778.24.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SUMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 437.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

