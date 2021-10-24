RAMP (RAMP) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RAMP has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. RAMP has a market capitalization of $110.67 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00049356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.68 or 0.00204659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00101010 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,209,501 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

