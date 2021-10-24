Range Resources (RRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Range Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RRC stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

RRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Range Resources stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 87.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818,687 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Range Resources worth $29,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

