Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.67 and last traded at $29.66. Approximately 6,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

