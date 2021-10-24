Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RTX opened at $91.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.58% of Raytheon Technologies worth $2,035,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

