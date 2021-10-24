Redd (RDD) Price Tops $0.0011

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,852.94 or 1.00051931 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00057268 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00050507 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.63 or 0.00615946 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001669 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.