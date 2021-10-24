Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE RF opened at $24.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on RF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.