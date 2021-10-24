Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE RF opened at $24.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.
About Regions Financial
Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.
Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.