Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.64). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Relay Therapeutics.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RLAY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $1,024,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,939 shares of company stock worth $2,074,251 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,429,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,553,000 after buying an additional 228,714 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after buying an additional 53,339 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 35.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

RLAY opened at $32.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.05. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

