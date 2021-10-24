Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 2,400 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.29% of Alexander’s worth $31,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alexander’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Alexander’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alexander’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alexander’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Alexander’s by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

NYSE:ALX opened at $285.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.82. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.70 and a 52-week high of $308.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a current ratio of 10.68. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is 111.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.