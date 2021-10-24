Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $30.67 Million Stock Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,082,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,278 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of American Public Education worth $30,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,751 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth $19,120,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth $8,908,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in American Public Education by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 988,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after buying an additional 221,076 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Public Education by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,981,000 after buying an additional 168,620 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

APEI opened at $24.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.60. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $456.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. Research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

