Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $32.95 Million Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $32,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,167,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $783,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 71,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $692,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $276,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 10,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $789,165.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,494.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,585 shares of company stock worth $14,263,618 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRNS opened at $63.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $75.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.84.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

